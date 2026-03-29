Victory after a false start! Antonelli takes the lead in the World Championship

What had been foreshadowed in the second McLaren-dominated Friday practice session was confirmed in the third World Championship race of this year of regulatory upheaval. While Mercedes had been clearly superior in Australia and China, Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari were now on a much more even footing. This was also because, with the new cars, there was more and more frequent overtaking at Suzuka than there used to be on this track. Piastri immediately countered Russell when the latter took the lead for the first time on lap eight. Only Antonelli was too fast for the Australian that day.