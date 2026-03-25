Major attack causes Russian oil exports to plummet

Russian oil exporters are therefore attempting to focus on Asian markets. However, according to traders, established routes to this market have only limited capacity. Nevertheless, Russia continues to supply approximately 1.9 million barrels per day to China without interruption, including via the Skoworodino-Mohe and Atassu-Alashankou pipelines as well as by sea from the port of Kosmino. In addition, about 250,000 barrels are shipped daily from Sakhalin in the Far East, and around 300,000 barrels are delivered to refineries in neighboring Belarus.