Admira parts ways
In the midst of the promotion race: Silberberger must go
In the midst of the 2nd Division promotion race, Admira is parting ways with coach Thomas Silberberger.
“We have a strong team; we need to shake off the uncertainty in our minds in the final games so we can finish the season as strongly as possible,” says Christian Tschida, president of Admira Wacker.
The Lower Austrians are currently just two points behind league leaders Austria Lustenau in the 2nd League and most recently lost 0-3 at home to SK Rapid’s reserve team.
Sports Director Ralf Muhr adds: “We are parting ways today by mutual agreement with our coach Thomas Silberberger, who, with his expertise and tireless dedication, has led this team into the top three during this difficult and challenging season. He has done a great job and laid the foundation for success. We thank Thomas Silberberger for his work.”
“I want to unleash new energy with my resignation”
“After nearly two very intense seasons, I hope my resignation will unleash new energy within the team. It has been a very educational time for me personally in the Südstadt, and I wish the club a bright future along with the greatest possible sporting success,” said Thomas Silberberger upon his departure.
Suchard takes over
Until the end of the season, Admira legend and U18 coach Harald Suchard will take over Thomas Silberberger’s role. “I will give it my all with great passion to get the best out of this strong team in the season finale,” says Suchard.
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