Hospital Issues Statement
Knee mixed up during surgery: “Misunderstandings”
The embarrassing mix-up at the Innsbruck clinic caused a stir in February: During a scheduled knee arthroscopy, the sides were mixed up. When the error was noticed, the procedure was immediately halted. The patient hired a lawyer—the clinic’s management refers to a “chain of events.”
“Review of the incident during knee arthroscopy”—a press release with this title landed in the inboxes of local media outlets on Wednesday morning. The sender was Tirol Kliniken. However, the explanation of how the incident could have occurred back then—on February 25—can safely be described as “meaningless.”
“A chain of events”
The statement read: “A chain of events led to the incident during a scheduled arthroscopy (knee arthroscopy) on a patient on February 25, 2026.” The specific circumstances involved were not elaborated upon.
The press release also stated: “The incident was constructively reviewed based on information from those involved as well as during a multidisciplinary conference. It appears that misunderstandings led to the regrettable incident.”
“Krone” Confronted Clinic Management
What misunderstandings? The press release provided no answers to this either. “Krone” was not satisfied with this and confronted the clinic’s management. Dr. Thomas Werner-Mathienz, Deputy Medical Director, spoke of “complex processes” associated with such procedures, in which “five different professional groups” are involved.
In this case, it appears that not all safety protocols were followed as we would expect.
Dr. Thomas Werner-Mathienz, stv. Ärztlicher Direktor
Regarding safety protocols for surgical procedures, the hospital follows the checklists of the World Health Organization (WHO). “In this case, it appears that not all safety protocols were followed as we would expect,” Werner-Mathienz explained. These were “minor violations” of Tirol Kliniken’s internal guidelines. “Taken together,” these then led to the mix-up.
Several left knees, then a right knee
Another contributing factor may have been that on that day, “after a series of left knees, a procedure on a right knee was performed at the end of the day.” Werner-Mathienz speaks of a possible “identification error.” When asked, the Deputy Medical Director admits that the correct knee—that is, the one requiring treatment—had been marked on the affected patient.
Information to daughter: Surgery went well
Errors apparently also occurred after the procedure was halted. The patient’s companion was reportedly initially told that the surgery had gone well. The clinic also acknowledged this. According to Werner-Mathienz, however, the patient in question was informed of the problem while still in the recovery room, around 9 p.m. A more detailed discussion took place the next morning at 7:20 a.m. with doctors.
It is currently unclear how this case will proceed. In any event, the hospital could face a lawsuit, as the patient has retained a lawyer following the incident. Werner-Mathienz declined to provide any information on the current status due to the ongoing investigation.
Hospital Announces Measures
Returning to the press release mentioned at the beginning: While the explanations of how the incident could have occurred were kept very brief and general, the hospital announced “short- and long-term measures” intended to prevent cases like this in the future. These include:
- Procedural guidelines in the operating room will be further refined.
- Additional content will be incorporated into the training of new employees to further optimize it.
- All preoperative checklists and procedural guidelines will be evaluated and adjusted as needed.
- Quality representatives from all departments will be invited to a supplementary workshop.
- A new, optimized training concept for all clinics performing surgeries will be developed.
The mix-up during the knee arthroscopy occurred on February 25. The procedure had been started on the wrong knee. “Once it became immediately clear that this knee had no damage requiring surgical treatment, the procedure was stopped immediately and the patient was awakened from anesthesia,” the clinic stated at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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