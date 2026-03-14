“A few players just aren’t giving it their all!”

Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): “We got off to an incredibly strong start and had two clear chances; we should have taken the lead there. Before the 1-0, it was a clear penalty—I don’t think there are two opinions on that. The way Bajic gives everything with every fiber of his being to win the penalty makes me proud. In the end, it was a deserved victory. The league format is as brutal as it gets. We have a ten-point lead over the bottom of the table, but there are still 27 points up for grabs. We know that tough games still lie ahead of us. Sollbauer’s foul wasn’t so reckless that Ola-Adebomi suffered or could have suffered a serious injury. From my perspective, it was a clear yellow card.”