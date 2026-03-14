WAC veteran outraged
“A few players just aren’t giving it their all!”
You can read HERE what the winners and losers had to say after the matches between SCR Altach and FC Blau-Weiß Linz, GAK and Wolfsberger AC, and SV Ried and WSG Tirol!
Ognjen Zaric (Altach coach): “I wasn’t too happy with the first half, but over 90 minutes it was a deserved victory. We were efficient, and very aggressive in the second half as well. It was an incredibly important win. Ten points (over the last-place team, note)—we won’t let that slip away. We’ll try to keep improving; you saw that again today. Of course, that’s difficult in the qualifying group.”
Michael Köllner (BW coach): “We basically played a very, very good game. It makes it all the more bitter that we’re going home without any points. We were very, very aggressive, had a very good structure to our play, but didn’t capitalize in the decisive moments—we lacked that killer instinct. Altach didn’t have that many chances, but they were ruthless. The team will shake it off and come back. We mustn’t lose confidence in our game.”
Ferdinand Feldhofer (GAK coach): “I’m relieved. The team stayed cool and maintained its focus despite all the setbacks (the disallowed 2-0 goal, note). We deserved the win; we created top-notch chances—I’m proud of the guys; they can enjoy the moment. The gap to the teams below has grown, but we have to stay on our toes and pick up points as quickly as possible to stay in the league.”
Ismail Atalan (WAC coach): “Until the 1-0, both teams neutralized each other. Then there was a phase where we didn’t put up much of a fight. After the break, we applied pressure, had a huge chance through Ngankam, but then conceded the 2-0. Some players might be taking it too easy.”
On his situation: “I’m a happy man with three children. In this business, a lot is questioned, but I’ll do everything I can to help this team. I’m incredibly motivated and 1000 percent convinced that we’ll learn from our mistakes.”
Nicolas Wimmer (WAC defender): “We have no passion, no commitment. A few players just aren’t giving it their all. They don’t realize that this is now a relegation battle and not about casually finishing seventh.”
Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): “We got off to an incredibly strong start and had two clear chances; we should have taken the lead there. Before the 1-0, it was a clear penalty—I don’t think there are two opinions on that. The way Bajic gives everything with every fiber of his being to win the penalty makes me proud. In the end, it was a deserved victory. The league format is as brutal as it gets. We have a ten-point lead over the bottom of the table, but there are still 27 points up for grabs. We know that tough games still lie ahead of us. Sollbauer’s foul wasn’t so reckless that Ola-Adebomi suffered or could have suffered a serious injury. From my perspective, it was a clear yellow card.”
Philipp Semlic (WSG Tirol coach): “It was a real shame that a definite wrong call on the first penalty put Ried a bit on the path to victory. We fought our way back into it anyway and deservedly equalized. What I simply cannot understand is Sollbauer’s brutal foul on Ola-Adebomi. In the first leg, they already seriously injured Taferner with an unfair tackle. Now they’ve willingly accepted another serious injury. I don’t understand why that wasn’t penalized with a red card. Then there would have been 20 minutes left to play. With an extra man, I’m convinced we would have won. Ried’s second penalty was indisputable.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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