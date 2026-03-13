Day 14 of the Middle East war
US tanker plane crashes ++ Explosions in Iran
The war between Iran and the US and Israel has been raging for 14 days. According to the military, a US tanker plane has crashed in western Iraq. Meanwhile, Iranian state media are reporting further explosions in Tehran. krone.at is providing live updates on the most important events of the day.
The most important news in brief:
- According to the military, a US tanker plane has crashed in western Iraq.
- Iranian state media are again reporting explosions in Tehran. Residents reported that their houses shook.
- Two deadly attacks in the US (Virginia, Michigan) are fueling new concerns about attacks due to the Iran war.
- The mullah regime in Tehran is striking back with drones and missiles. Unexpected targets are also being hit.
- One soldier has been killed in an attack on French troops stationed in Iraq.
- In view of the sharp rise in energy prices, the US government is temporarily allowing the sale of Russian oil.
You can read all the latest developments in our live ticker:
War has been raging since the end of February
Since February 28, hundreds of targets have been attacked, including missile sites, Revolutionary Guard bases, and Iranian nuclear program facilities. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first attacks, along with several high-ranking military officials. Tehran responded quickly with counterattacks: missiles and drones were fired at Israel and US military bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.
Israel and the US say they are continuing to carry out daily airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran is also relying on attacks by allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hundreds of people were killed in the first days of the war, most of them in Iran, and thousands of targets in over a hundred cities were attacked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
