Day 11 of the Middle East war
“War as good as over” ++ Uranium reserves intact
Day 11 of the war in the Middle East: While Israel targets Hezbollah with new air strikes in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump hints at an imminent end to the hostilities. As a result, the price of oil continues to fall. krone.at provides live updates.
The most important news in brief:
- Israel has dealt a severe blow to the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militia with new air strikes in Lebanon.
- According to the IAEA, Iran still has reserves of enriched uranium that can be quickly made weapons-grade.
- TheUS attack on an Iranian girls' school is being investigated. Trump says he can live with whatever the outcome may be.
- According to economist Gülsüm Akbulut, the war could trigger a global recession. She warns of supply bottlenecks for oil.
Today's most important events in a live overview:
War has been raging since the end of February
Since February 28, hundreds of targets have been attacked, including missile sites, Revolutionary Guard bases, and Iranian nuclear program facilities. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first attacks, along with several high-ranking military officials. Tehran responded quickly with counterattacks: missiles and drones were fired at Israel and US military bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.
Israel and the US say they are continuing to carry out daily airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran is also relying on attacks by allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hundreds of people were killed in the first days of the war, most of them in Iran, and thousands of targets in over a hundred cities were attacked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.