Day 11 of the Middle East war

“War as good as over” ++ Uranium reserves intact

Nachrichten
10.03.2026 07:51
Portraits of the slain leaders of Hezbollah and Iran in front of a destroyed building belonging to the Hezbollah-led Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association.
Porträt von Matthias Fuchs
Von Matthias Fuchs

Day 11 of the war in the Middle East: While Israel targets Hezbollah with new air strikes in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump hints at an imminent end to the hostilities. As a result, the price of oil continues to fall. krone.at provides live updates.

The most important news in brief:

  • Israel has dealt a severe blow to the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militia with new air strikes in Lebanon.
  • The price of oil continues to fall, accelerated by statements from the US president that the war could soon be over.
  • According to the IAEA, Iran still has reserves of enriched uranium that can be quickly made weapons-grade.
  • According to economist Gülsüm Akbulut, the war could trigger a global recession. She warns of supply bottlenecks for oil.
According to Trump, Iran has been severely weakened. However, a facility in Isfahan where Iran's ...
According to Trump, Iran has been severely weakened. However, a facility in Isfahan where Iran's enriched uranium is stored has not yet been hit (archive image).

Today's most important events in a live overview:

War has been raging since the end of February
Since February 28, hundreds of targets have been attacked, including missile sites, Revolutionary Guard bases, and Iranian nuclear program facilities. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first attacks, along with several high-ranking military officials. Tehran responded quickly with counterattacks: missiles and drones were fired at Israel and US military bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Israel and the US say they are continuing to carry out daily airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran is also relying on attacks by allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hundreds of people were killed in the first days of the war, most of them in Iran, and thousands of targets in over a hundred cities were attacked. 

