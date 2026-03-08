LIVE: Goal! Barry saves Austria against Ried

Commotion surrounding Austria fans

Fans caused a stir on their way to the Austria game. They stopped at the home of investor Jürgen Werner. Apparently, flyers were distributed and, according to video recordings, a banner against the former sporting director was displayed. The club distanced itself from the action in a statement and condemned it "in the strongest possible terms." President Kurt Gollowitzer said: "We will take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This action crossed a clear line." He apologized to Werner and his family on behalf of Austria.