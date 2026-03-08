LIVE: Goal! Barry saves Austria against Ried

Dragovic scores again
SV Ried has missed out on the championship group of the Austrian Bundesliga. The promoted team lost 0-2 (0-0) to Austria at the end of the regular season on Sunday, meaning that even with help from other teams, the top six would have remained out of reach. Abubakr Barry (56') and Aleksandar Dragovic (73') scored in the second half for the Viennese, who will start the race for the title in fourth place next weekend.
Ried remained winless for the fifth game in a row. Maximilian Senft's team will now have to focus more on the fight against relegation.
Commotion surrounding Austria fans
Fans caused a stir on their way to the Austria game. They stopped at the home of investor Jürgen Werner. Apparently, flyers were distributed and, according to video recordings, a banner against the former sporting director was displayed. The club distanced itself from the action in a statement and condemned it "in the strongest possible terms." President Kurt Gollowitzer said: "We will take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This action crossed a clear line." He apologized to Werner and his family on behalf of Austria.
The Violets started the game unchanged after their 2-2 draw with LASK. Stephan Helm wanted his team to take every point into the championship group. Kingstone Mutandwa returned for Ried after a suspension, and Fabian Rossdorfer made his comeback on the left wing. The home side had no tired legs to complain about after the cancellation of the cup semi-final against LASK. Jonas Mayer came close to scoring with a header in the 4th minute, then Mutandwa almost surprised Austria keeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger from a tight angle (23').
The Innviertler were unable to play to their strengths in set pieces, as Austria had prepared well for them. The Viennese had little to show offensively at first. Philipp Maybach made a dangerous appearance in the opponent's penalty area after just over ten minutes, but otherwise the attacking efforts were too imprecise.
Austria on the attack after the break
Only the Vienna fans set off fireworks at the start of the second half. Ried continued to struggle, but remained ineffective. Austria, meanwhile, struck somewhat luckily. Barry pushed the ball over the line after it had bounced around the penalty area like a ping-pong ball. Ried's quick response came from Nicolas Bajlicz, but his shot from twelve meters missed the goal.
Ried then ran out of steam. Barry shot wide after a pass from substitute Vasilije Markovic, then Andreas Leitner prevented an own goal by Oliver Steurer with a reflex save. Dragovic headed in from the resulting corner. The defensive leader scored in his second game in a row. Shortly afterwards, 17-year-old Markovic missed his first goal in professional football. Ried recovered after that, but remained harmless.
SV Ried – FK Austria Wien 0-2 (0-0)
Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, 5,870 spectators, referee Harkam.
Goals:
0:1 (56.) Barry
0:2 (73.) Dragovic
Ried: Leitner – Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer – Bajic (86. Nasrawe), Maart (76. Scherzer), Mayer, Rossdorfer (76. Rasner) – Bajlicz (86. Eghosa) – Mutandwa, Van Wyk (76. Boguo)
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Wiesinger, Dragovic, Plavotic – Ranftl (81. Österreicher), Maybach (81. Handl), Lee K., Lee T. – Fischer (65. Markovic), Eggestein (85. Raguz), Barry (85. Vucic)
Yellow cards: Rossdorfer , Dragovic, Lee T., Markovic
