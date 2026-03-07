"Krone" analysis
The talented Mr. Babler and his officials
Andreas Babler likes to hand out verbal "treats" to his officials: twice already at party conferences, he has managed to sway the mood among those present in his favor with fiery speeches. "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann analyzes how he succeeds in doing this—and where the rhetorical limits of the new, old SPÖ party leader lie.
There was much applause and encouragement for Andreas Babler after his party conference speech in Vienna. After a speech in which he hardly left out any of the more than 1,000 party officials who had gathered in Hall D of the Vienna Exhibition Center. Yes, he even addressed many of them by name. Above all, however, he constantly addressed "you."
He thanked "you" in countless ways, saying he wants to share with "you," fight with "you," and, he says, "invite you." Because he wants to step into a "new, better future" with "you."
What Doskozil cannot do
Yes, Andreas Babler is good at appealing to "you," the party officials who elect the SPÖ chairman at party conferences. He is a very special party conference speaker. He demonstrated this talent at the party conference in Linz in June 2023, where he surprisingly defeated the then party leader favorite Hans Peter Doskozil with a fiery speech – as was only revealed a few days after the election by a recount.
Not least because the then mayor of Traiskirchen had charmed and embraced the delegates and addressed almost all groups. Something that the governor of Burgenland had largely refrained from doing in his campaign speech.
When Babler stood for election a few months later, in November 2023, without any competitors at the party conference in Graz, he once again had messages and small or even larger gifts for all the red groups and factions.
Babler and the women
Babler always woos the powerful women in the party in particular. Although he vigorously and ultimately successfully undermined the position of the first female SPÖ leader, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, he knows how to win the favor of women with lots of flattery. This is particularly fitting on the eve of International Women's Day.
Of course, Babler also had a lot to say and give to the rest of the delegates this Saturday, handing out sweets to "you," to "you," and, of course, to "you."
The officials, who were so attentively considered and directly addressed, thanked him politely and re-elected Andreas Babler as party leader with 81.5 percent of the vote, not least because of a lack of alternatives. This means he is likely to be the leading candidate in the next National Council election—whenever that may be.
We will see what he will then distribute from his magic bag for "you" voters. Will Austrian voters be as grateful as the Social Democratic Party officials? A successful party conference speech will not be enough for that. But perhaps Andreas Babler has more up his sleeve. Perhaps he will succeed in winning over not only red officials, but also voters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
