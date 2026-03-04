“So allan”: Train to Fürstenfeld departed empty

"Departure times accurate to the second"

The response from ÖBB customer service to the complaint email is similar in content, but different in wording. It states that the traffic control center specifies "departure times accurate to the second," which "train staff must adhere to." "Once the train has been cleared, the doors can no longer be opened. This is by no means a matter of rudeness, but primarily a safety measure," the response states. In any case, this meant that the train was not at risk of being boarded by passengers continuing their journey...