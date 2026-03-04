Anger over ÖBB
“So allan”: Train to Fürstenfeld departed empty
"I want to go to Fürstenfeld," sings the Styrian trio STS in their cult anthem. But in addition to a little money, you also need a train that actually goes there – a record of an ÖBB failure.
Sunday morning, Vienna-Meidling station: Passengers board the regional express train to Fürstenfeld. The train leaves on time and arrives on time in Wiener Neustadt. The passengers wait for the REX to depart again, when suddenly the announcement sounds: "Please all disembark, this train is defective. Change to the replacement train that is waiting." The people on the train are taken by surprise and, somewhat confused, they get off, not all of them having heard the announcement. On the platform, they start moving towards the replacement train waiting further ahead.
Stunned silence on the platform
But before the first passenger can board, the train simply drives off! Stunned silence on the platform, which then gives way to anger at the ÖBB. People peer into the driver's cab of the old train, where the driver is still sitting. "He doesn't dare get out because then he'll have to listen to them!" someone speculates.
The defective train starts moving. Except for the stranded and helpless passengers, the platform is now empty. There is no conductor or anyone else around to ask for advice. The report published a few days ago by the Court of Auditors, which criticizes the ÖBB for its poor planning, could not be better illustrated.
Half an hour later, the ÖBB's Scotty app still states that passengers should transfer to the replacement train and that the train will run to Fürstenfeld as scheduled. It does so, but without passengers between Wiener Neustadt and the next station.
Anyone who asks at the travel center how to get to Fürstenfeld is referred to routes that go back via Vienna. The next direct train from Wiener Neustadt doesn't leave until the afternoon. A friendly railway employee, whom we meet two platforms away and ask about the bizarre event, is not surprised. "Some colleagues think they have to leave quickly," he says succinctly.
"Departure times accurate to the second"
The response from ÖBB customer service to the complaint email is similar in content, but different in wording. It states that the traffic control center specifies "departure times accurate to the second," which "train staff must adhere to." "Once the train has been cleared, the doors can no longer be opened. This is by no means a matter of rudeness, but primarily a safety measure," the response states. In any case, this meant that the train was not at risk of being boarded by passengers continuing their journey...
A further inquiry from "Krone" to the ÖBB press office has so far remained unanswered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
