LIVE: Fans still waiting for a goal in Salzburg

A first for Hartberg

Salzburg had already had to make their first substitution in the 35th minute, as winter signing Tim Drexler was injured. Anrie Chase made his debut. The second half also began with the Cathedral City team dominating, once again playing with more vigor in attack. But the Styrians were now also playing courageously: out of nowhere, a low shot from Pazourek (60th minute) from just outside the box hit the post. At that point, the statistics showed Salzburg had almost 80 percent possession, but they were still lacking in clear-cut chances. Hartberg stood like a wall at the back, and even long-range shots were always blocked by a leg or other body part. It was the club's first point in Salzburg in its Bundesliga history.