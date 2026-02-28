Body found
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead!
A shockwave is rippling through the Middle East: as US President Donald Trump has just confirmed, the spiritual and political leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in attacks by Israel and the US on the Iranian terrorist regime.
US President Donald Trump has just announced the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posting the news on his Truth Social platform. An official statement is expected to follow. Even before this, there were numerous reports that Iran's spiritual leader was among Saturday's fatalities.
"30 bombs were dropped on his compound. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker," Amit Segal, a well-known journalist said to be close to Netanyahu, told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 on Saturday evening. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also confirmed on Saturday that Khamenei's compound had been destroyed. His body had been found.
"Beyt" was completely destroyed
A satellite photo published by the Iranian news channel Sabrin-News showed the completely destroyed area of the high-security zone known as "Beyt" in the capital Tehran. Residents in Tehran also reported this. Explosions were reported on Saturday from several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, and Shiraz.
For decades, Khamenei has embodied the Islamic Republic and the Shiite mullah system. He rose to become Iran's Supreme Leader in June 1989 after the death of the republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
As Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been the number one figure in the Islamic Republic for decades. However, his hardline, extremely conservative course has met with growing resistance among the population in recent years, most recently during the bloody crackdown on mass protests in January. The 86-year-old is said to have been the explicit target of Saturday's attacks by the US and Israel.
Trump hints at various options
Trump outlined various scenarios for further action in Iran. "I can go all out and take over the whole thing, or I can end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians: 'We'll see you again in a few years if you start rebuilding (your nuclear and missile programs),'" he said in a telephone interview with the US news portal Axios. "In any case, it will take several years for them to recover from this attack," Trump said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
