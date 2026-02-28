Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead!

Trump hints at various options

Trump outlined various scenarios for further action in Iran. "I can go all out and take over the whole thing, or I can end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians: 'We'll see you again in a few years if you start rebuilding (your nuclear and missile programs),'" he said in a telephone interview with the US news portal Axios. "In any case, it will take several years for them to recover from this attack," Trump said.