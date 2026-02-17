Deposit on batteries is only a matter of time

New campaign aims toraiseawareness

Environment Minister Norbert Totschnig also spoke out on "Battery Day." "Waste management makes a significant contribution to resource and climate protection, but it also needs the help of the population," Totschnig appeals. In the spring, the "Her mit Leer" (Bring on the empties) campaign will raise public awareness of the issue. It is considered unlikely that this alone will achieve the desired recycling rate of more than 70 percent.