According to reports in "Krone"
Health insurance fund now cutting back on luxury meetings
Austria's health insurance fund (ÖGK) is no longer just cutting back on services for patients, but also on itself, according to reports in the "Krone." There will be a number of cuts at the annual luxury meeting, which will take place again this year despite criticism.
Craft workshops and Bobbycar rides – as Krone and Profil revealed, all this was on the agenda for 250 bosses of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund at the annual "luxury seminar" at Gut Brandlhof, Austria's Golf Hotel of the Year 2024.
Now it's official: from May 11 to 13, the ÖGK bosses, a motley crew of senior executives and works council members, will once again meet at the same place where soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo checked in with his Saudi club Al Nassr last summer for an intensive exchange, a "leadership retreat."
Not only the sauna, but also heads will be cut
This time, however, far fewer bosses will be attending than in previous years. ÖGK Director General Bernhard Wurzer had already announced savings in the "Krone" newspaper in the event that the working meeting would be held again despite loud political criticism. And that is what has now happened. However, savings will not only be made in terms of the "wellness factor," but also in terms of the number of participants.
260,000 euros in costs
According to information obtained by the "Krone," invitations were sent to just under half of last year's 250 participants. When asked, the ÖGK confirmed that at least "far fewer people" were invited than in previous years. There will also be no internal Oktoberfest at this year's working meeting, as there was in 2022. The fund hopes that this will reduce the overall costs.
As a parliamentary inquiry by the FPÖ revealed, contributors had to spend €260,000 on the seminar. A press conference following the meeting is not currently planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
