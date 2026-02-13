After horror photo
“It was a delicate situation”: Vonn’s doctor speaks out
A few days after ski star Lindsey Vonn's horrific crash, the chief physician who oversaw the American's surgery has provided insight into the treatment she has received so far.
"We did our duty. We knew that certain situations could arise and were prepared for them," Stefano Zanarella told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. He said that a team of experts had treated the complicated case and that they were satisfied with the recovery process.
Vonn had a serious fall in the Olympic downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo last Sunday and was rescued by helicopter. She suffered a complex shin injury and has since undergone three operations on her left leg at a hospital in Treviso. A few days ago, the 41-year-old posted a photo from her hospital bed on social media and thanked the medical staff, among others. Vonn's message was "great" and "inspiring," said Kirsty Coventry, head of the International Olympic Committee.
Vonn's thanks fill doctors with pride
"The patient's words fill us withpride, also because we have successfully managed a delicate and protracted medical situation," said Zanarella. Vonn is "an exemplary patient, as are her American team and the doctors from the US Ski and Snowboard Association, who are really supporting us energetically. They are outstanding people and, at the same time, great professionals."
Sixteen years after winning downhill gold in Vancouver, Vonn was determined to win another Olympic medal at the Games in Italy and competed despite recently suffering a cruciate ligament tear. She experienced a sporting tragedy. She has left her future open for now. However, before the highlight of the season, Vonn announced that she would retire from ski racing after this winter at the latest.
