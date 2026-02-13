“It was a delicate situation”: Vonn’s doctor speaks out

Vonn had a serious fall in the Olympic downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo last Sunday and was rescued by helicopter. She suffered a complex shin injury and has since undergone three operations on her left leg at a hospital in Treviso. A few days ago, the 41-year-old posted a photo from her hospital bed on social media and thanked the medical staff, among others. Vonn's message was "great" and "inspiring," said Kirsty Coventry, head of the International Olympic Committee.