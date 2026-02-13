Fugitive cocaine dealer from Lower Austria caught in Thailand

Suspect to be extradited

Shortly after checking into a luxury hotel in the Na Jomtien district of Chonburi province, the handcuffs clicked shut. "We are still waiting for official notification from the Thai authorities regarding the arrest and subsequent extradition to Austria," reports Erich Habitzl, chief prosecutor from Wiener Neustadt, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, adding: "The accused is alleged to have sold cocaine in the Wiener Neustadt area between March 2024 and January 2026 as part of a criminal organization." The amount involved is said to be around 600 grams of the white powder.