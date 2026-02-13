Raid on luxury hotel
Fugitive cocaine dealer from Lower Austria caught in Thailand
The long arm of the law reaches all the way to Thailand! A suspected cocaine dealer from Lower Austria can now tell you a thing or two about that. Instead of escaping the local authorities and enjoying the sun and sea, he was handcuffed shortly after checking into his hotel...
Arrest in a vacation paradise! Due to an EU arrest warrant against a 23-year-old Austrian, Thai authorities were already lying in wait when a suspected cocaine dealer from Wiener Neustadt landed in Asia.
Suspect to be extradited
Shortly after checking into a luxury hotel in the Na Jomtien district of Chonburi province, the handcuffs clicked shut. "We are still waiting for official notification from the Thai authorities regarding the arrest and subsequent extradition to Austria," reports Erich Habitzl, chief prosecutor from Wiener Neustadt, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, adding: "The accused is alleged to have sold cocaine in the Wiener Neustadt area between March 2024 and January 2026 as part of a criminal organization." The amount involved is said to be around 600 grams of the white powder.
This arrest underscores the "zero tolerance" approach of the Thai authorities toward foreign criminals who seek refuge in Thailand from justice. As part of the so-called "Turn Back Crimes" initiative, the head of the Thai Immigration Bureau has instructed all police stations throughout Thailand to crack down on foreign criminals.
Drug offenses are punished extremely harshly in Thailand, where trafficking or smuggling narcotics is punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty. Even possession of a small amount can result in severe prison sentences.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.