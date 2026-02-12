At the Opera Ball
Schilling causes a protest scandal on the red carpet
Green MEP Lena Schilling caused a surprise on the red carpet at the Opera Ball. She protested with a banner calling for inheritance tax and more climate protection. Her dress was also special...
The most sensational appearance on the red carpet at the Vienna Opera Ball was made by MEP Lena Schilling. While stars, starlets, and those who would like to be presented themselves in their festive outfits on the red carpet at the Vienna Opera Ball, the controversial politician held up a banner with the slogan "Nobel geht die Welt zugrunde" (The world is going to the dogs) for the media cameras.
"I'm not here to party"
"I am at the Opera Ball to make a statement, not to celebrate," emphasizes the Green politician. With her action, she wants to campaign for inheritance tax and climate protection. "The Opera Ball is sponsored by OMV and calls itself a 'green event'. I don't want to let that go uncommented," she says. She wants to use the evening at the opera to talk to the ball guests about her concerns.
Unusual dress
Her ball gown is also a political statement. The dress bears the inscription "Tax the rich, save the climate" – a custom-made design by a designer who prefers to remain anonymous. Did climate activist Luisa Neubauer, who has attracted attention with similar campaigns in the past, serve as her role model? "No. I simply want to use this huge cultural event as a member of parliament."
"You dance – we burn"
This year's Opera Ball is the first one Schilling has attended as a guest. She was there two years ago and caused a stir with a banner reading "You dance – we burn." She didn't make it into the opera house that time – she was expelled from the red carpet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
