After poison scandal: Baby milk must be removed from shelves
As part of targeted food inspections, the Vienna Market Authority today, Thursday, issued a ban on the sale of large quantities of baby food from the company Aptamil.
The scandal surrounding contaminated baby food is now spreading. In recent days, products that tested positive for Bacillus cereus toxin were found again, requiring immediate action by the authorities. The Vienna Market Authority (MA 59) took a total of 26 samples. More than 15 products and 50 batches have been affected so far.
Immediate recall
The Market Authority has therefore initiated an immediate recall of several affected products; the goods in question may no longer be sold or distributed until further notice. The respective food authorities in the federal states are responsible for monitoring and implementing the ban. In the Austrian capital, this means the Vienna Market Authority.
In Austria, the four Aptamil batches listed below from Danone are being recalled due to the possible presence of cereulide:
Aptamil Pronutra Pre, 1.2kg: best before date 19-11-2026
Aptamil Pronutra 1 DE, 800g: best before date 10-11-2026
Aptamil Profutura Pre D, 800g: Best before date 20-04-2027 and 30-04-2027
However, the recall does not only affect Austria: recalls of various baby foods have also been initiated in Germany, Switzerland, and France. The Market Authority recommends that consumers do not continue to use the affected products under any circumstances.
As soon as there is even the slightest doubt about food safety, we act consistently and immediately.
Marktamtsdirektor Andreas Kutheil
Vienna's Deputy Mayor and City Councilor for Consumer Protection Bettina Emmerling (Neos) emphasizes the responsibility of the authorities: "Parents must be able to rely on children's food meeting the highest safety standards. The Market Authority of the City of Vienna relies on strict controls and clear measures to protect consumers." Market Authority Director Andreas Kutheil also emphasizes the importance of swift preventive measures: "Protecting health, especially that of children, is our top priority."
"Spar is not affected by the recall"
Manufacturers have been asked to provide complete proof of safety before products can be reapproved. "Spar is not affected by the recall; we did not have these products in our range," said the company spokeswoman. The discounter Hofer also did not carry any of the affected products. As soon as the statements from the REWE Group and Danone are available, they will be added.
