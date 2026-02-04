After misdiagnosis
Styria: Part of healthy woman’s lung removed
Following the dramatic case in Upper Austria, there has reportedly been a similar incident at a hospital in Styria. A 48-year-old woman had part of her lung removed after a serious misdiagnosis – even though she had never had cancer.
According to her lawyer, Karin Prutsch-Lang, the woman had already been admitted to LKH Graz II in September 2024 with fever, chills, and severe weakness. Tests showed inflammation but no tumor. Nevertheless, a tissue sample was taken. The diagnosis later came back as adenocarcinoma – lung cancer.
Suspected tumor
The doctors recommended immediate surgery at a private clinic, even though there were other findings that indicated only inflammation, not a tumor. Nevertheless, part of the lung was removed shortly thereafter. After the procedure, it turned out that the patient was completely healthy. In reality, she never had cancer.
My client accuses the doctors of simply accepting this histological finding, which did not match the other results.
Anwältin Karin Prutsch-Lang
"My client accuses the doctors of simply accepting these histological findings, which did not match the other results, and of making a premature diagnosis of a tumor, which resulted in her losing part of her lung," attorney Prutsch-Lang told the "Krone" newspaper.
The consequences for the woman are serious. She now suffers from a large scar with numbness, limited resilience, and severe anxiety. A 17-centimeter-long scar now adorns her chest, and she needs help to cope with her everyday life.
Fearing death and not being able to see her children grow up, she even wrote farewell letters to her family before the operation, reports the lawyer—more on this in the news magazine "BLICKWECHSEL" (tomorrow, Thursday, 9:15 p.m., live on ServusTV).
Treatment "lege artis"
The hospital association (Kages) counters the woman's lawsuit by arguing that both the histopathological examination and the treatment and information provided were lege artis, and rejects the allegations.
The case is reminiscent of the latest report from Upper Austria. In that case, a 30-year-old woman had her uterus completely removed even though she was in perfect health.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
