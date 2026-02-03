Styrian woman waited hours to be taken home from hospital

Why wasn't the trip prioritized?

"Something like this should not happen, it's a no-go!" says the Styrian Red Cross when asked. They investigated the case. The waiting time for the elderly woman was seven hours and 17 minutes. "That is actually inexcusable," they say, even though they have of course apologized to the couple personally in the meantime.

In fact, the rescue organization, which completes around 600,000 trips per year, was struggling with staff shortages due to sick leave before Christmas, and the days were busy. Return transports are then put on the back burner. Nevertheless, they are now investigating why this specific trip was not prioritized. "It's an isolated case, but one too many. We are very sorry!" The couple accepted the apology.