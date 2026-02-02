Stalker lay naked in his neighbor’s bed

"I just want to cuddle"

Despite everything, the 56-year-old repeatedly emphasizes that the 42-year-old was never violent. "During the day, everything was always fine, but at night he becomes a different person. When he drinks, it's a disaster. He needs to get treatment." "And is it true that one night he lay down naked in your bed?" the judge wants to know. "Yes," the victim says in a quiet voice. "When I screamed, he put his finger on my lips and said, 'Shhh, I just want to cuddle.'" He apparently took the key with him when she left it in the front door a few days earlier.