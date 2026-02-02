Confused statement after the crime
Mother claims: “Boy was possessed by the devil!”
After the shocking bloody crime against an 11-year-old schoolboy in Leoben, Styria, the 39-year-old suspect was transferred from hospital to prison over the weekend. From there, shocking details about the course of events and the motive are reaching us...
Somehow, everyone here is acting as if none of this concerns them. A three-monkey mentality hangs in the air in this alley in Leoben, Styria: "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil." Last Friday, a dead child was discovered in the yellow apartment building. As reported, he was apparently killed by his own mother (39). Samuel was just eleven years old.
While his mother was transferred from the hospital (she herself called the emergency number because she had allegedly injured herself) to prison, more and more details about the bloody deed are coming to light.
"Complete mental breakdown"
Michaela S. is said to have taken a kitchen knife and gone into the living room of the small apartment where Samuel was sitting. It is still unclear what time this was. In any case, the 11-year-old did not show up at school on Friday. In a "complete mental breakdown," it is said, the Styrian woman is said to have slit her own child's throat. Not just with one stab, not with one cut.
Did Samuel not fight back?
There has been no toxicological report so far. This raises the question of how a woman was able to simply execute a boy – without resistance. Michaela S. does not talk much about her possible illness, the psychosis, the motive for the insane act. She only says this much: "The boy was possessed by the devil!"
Confused discussions are now taking place on the internet: whether the child might have attacked his mother, why she did not receive psychological help, whether a third person was involved (according to the police, there is no evidence of this). And why everyone looked away...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
