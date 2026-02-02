Mother claims: “Boy was possessed by the devil!”

"Complete mental breakdown"

Michaela S. is said to have taken a kitchen knife and gone into the living room of the small apartment where Samuel was sitting. It is still unclear what time this was. In any case, the 11-year-old did not show up at school on Friday. In a "complete mental breakdown," it is said, the Styrian woman is said to have slit her own child's throat. Not just with one stab, not with one cut.