First excitement, then
Zverev defeated! Alcaraz in the final after a thriller
Carlos Alcaraz is in the final of the Australian Open. The Spaniard won the first set 6-4. His opponent Alexander Zverev then played a strong match, but the world number one remained cool and also took the second set 7-6. In the third set, however, he had to battle through pain. Zverev seized the opportunity and prevented an early exit with a 7-6 win. Alcaraz fought back, but was once again defeated 7-6 after a tiebreak. In a dramatic showdown in the fifth set, he prevailed 7-5. Meanwhile, Zverev complained of unfair treatment during the match.
The first two sets were hard-fought. But Alcaraz was always one step ahead of the strong-playing German. In the end, he took a 2-0 lead. Zverev seemed a little at a loss, but also showed strong morale.
In the third set, he once again gave the world number one a tough fight. And this finally took its toll on Alcaraz physically. Towards the end of the set, he suddenly had to contend with pain and eventually took a medical timeout.
Pain for Alcaraz, frustration for Zverev
This caused a stir among Zverev's supporters. "That's absolute bullshit, he's got cramps," shouted the German. And he added, addressing the officials: "You can't be serious! You're protecting both of them," referring to Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz returned to the court with a pained expression on his face – he had reportedly vomited in the meantime – and was defeated 6-7 in the third set. At the beginning of the fourth set, it was also clear that the Spaniard was struggling with problems. However, it became increasingly obvious that it was not an injury, but actually cramps. Alcaraz finally fought his way back, but was defeated again in the tiebreak.
The match went into the decisive fifth set, and Zverev had gained a lot of confidence. The two opponents gave each other no quarter, even though they were struggling with fatigue. After almost five and a half hours of play, the decision was made. Alcaraz conceded an early break but managed to equalize with great effort. Driven by this, he won the deciding set 7-5 and is now in the final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
