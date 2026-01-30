Zverev defeated! Alcaraz in the final after a thriller

Carlos Alcaraz is in the final of the Australian Open. The Spaniard won the first set 6-4. His opponent Alexander Zverev then played a strong match, but the world number one remained cool and also took the second set 7-6. In the third set, however, he had to battle through pain. Zverev seized the opportunity and prevented an early exit with a 7-6 win. Alcaraz fought back, but was once again defeated 7-6 after a tiebreak. In a dramatic showdown in the fifth set, he prevailed 7-5. Meanwhile, Zverev complained of unfair treatment during the match.