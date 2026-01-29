Became increasingly confused
Shotgun pellets lodged in blind cat “Bärli”
Due to his unusual behavior, the cat "Bärli" was taken to the vet. There, the horror diagnosis that no one had expected was made: the blind four-legged friend had shotgun pellets lodged in him!
"Bärli" has had an eventful past. His owner died about two years ago, at a time when the brave four-legged friend was already 13 years old and completely blind. But "Bärli" was also lucky. He came into the caring hands of the Tullner Pfotenhilfe animal rescue organization.
A place in the "senior group"
For the small animal welfare association, it was clear that, given his history, they did not want to subject the cat to another change of home. So they decided to give "Bärli" a place in the "senior group." He was allowed to stay.
Despite his limitations, he lived there happily for two years. But lately, his caregivers noticed that he seemed increasingly confused. They had to assume the worst: a brain tumor!
It wasn't a tumor
To rule out the disease, the furry friend was taken to the vet and given an X-ray. What was discovered shocked not only "Bärli's" foster family: several pellets were found in his little body. Where they came from and how long they had been there is unclear. "But our darling is doing well again," say the relieved staff at Pfotenhilfe.
They are taking this opportunity to draw attention to the petition "Stop shooting pets – now!" by Tierschutz Austria: "This was not an isolated case. The shooting of defenseless animals must stop." There are already more than 18,500 supporters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.