How death can lurk behind every job in Russia

Job as a laundry worker

Salma Akdar has not heard from her husband since March 26. In their last conversation, he told her that he had been sold to the Russian army. The couple has two sons, aged seven and eleven. The man left the country because he believed he had been offered a job as a laundry worker in Russia. Shortly before that, he had returned from Saudi Arabia and had planned not to work abroad for the time being, his wife explained. However, as he assumed that Russia offered good opportunities to earn money, he left for there.