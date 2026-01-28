142 km/h in a 50 zone, but only 42 km/h over the speed limit

670-meter deviation

On open roads outside built-up areas, a speed limit of 100 km/h generally applies, as is the case on the L193. The 50 km/h zone in the Hahnenköpfle tunnel is based on a regulation issued by the district administration. This regulation was marked by a corresponding traffic sign. The districts of Bregenz and Bludenz border each other on the L193. According to the regulation, the 50 km/h zone comes into effect at this exact border, which is at kilometer 27.8. However, the sign was erected at kilometer 28.5 in the direction of Faschina. Although the court accepts a slightly inaccurate placement, this is only within a maximum range of five meters. In this case, however, the difference was 670 meters. The Constitutional Court therefore declared the 50 km/h regulation invalid.