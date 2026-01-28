Curious case before the Constitutional Court
142 km/h in a 50 zone, but only 42 km/h over the speed limit
A driver from Vorarlberg was caught speeding at 142 km/h in a 50 zone. Thanks to an incorrectly placed sign, he will get off with a comparatively mild penalty.
It is a popular route among motorcyclists and drivers: the L193 between Damüls and Faschina. In the Hahnenköpfle gallery, there is a speed limit of 50 km/h – or is there?
In 2022, a driver was traveling through this gallery and was caught speeding at a remarkable 142 km/h. That means he was driving 92 km/h too fast. However, the man filed a complaint – and has now been proven right. The Constitutional Court ruled that the traffic sign indicating the 50 km/h zone had been placed incorrectly.
670-meter deviation
On open roads outside built-up areas, a speed limit of 100 km/h generally applies, as is the case on the L193. The 50 km/h zone in the Hahnenköpfle tunnel is based on a regulation issued by the district administration. This regulation was marked by a corresponding traffic sign. The districts of Bregenz and Bludenz border each other on the L193. According to the regulation, the 50 km/h zone comes into effect at this exact border, which is at kilometer 27.8. However, the sign was erected at kilometer 28.5 in the direction of Faschina. Although the court accepts a slightly inaccurate placement, this is only within a maximum range of five meters. In this case, however, the difference was 670 meters. The Constitutional Court therefore declared the 50 km/h regulation invalid.
Everything is now correct
For the driver, this means that although he is still speeding, he can now only be prosecuted for exceeding the speed limit by 42 km/h, not 92 km/h. This is a significant difference, also in terms of the penalty. Incidentally, the responsible district administration has already corrected this small but significant administrative error. The 50 km/h zone in the gallery is now legal.
