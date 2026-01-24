SPÖ stands behind her
No consequences for Ms. Haase’s foolishness
She behaves like a child in the Vienna City Council and posts videos comparing the police to Nazis – yet the Vienna SPÖ is still rolling out the red carpet for clownish city councilor Susanne Haase.
Try doing that in the private sector. Imagine the following scenario: an important meeting in a serious corporation. One person is giving a speech while a colleague clowns around behind them. Grimaces, mobile phone games, childish antics. The management's reaction: at best a warning, at worst packing your things and never coming back.
In politics, such behavior is met with praise. Take the strange case of Susanne Haase, a local councilor. In the city parliament, she joked around at the lowest level during a meeting on the subject of inflation. Ultimately, it turned out that the "politician" is also a top earner —in addition to her gross monthly salary of €8,600 (14 times a year), she earns a total of around €15,000 as a trade unionist. The trend is rather upward.
Ms. Haase receives €8,609
is what Ms. Haase receives just for her presence in the Vienna City Council. Her union activities make her an absolute top earner.
Post against the state and police
As reported, she recently caused outrage with a video she posted: she accompanied a collection campaign by SOS Balkanroute in the Brunnenpassage with a song passage with the following lyrics: "And you don't trust the state and the police apparatus either / Because the Office for the Protection of the Constitution helped set up the NSU / Because the police itself was always infiltrated by Nazis."
Her explanation: "The use of background music is a common means of communication on social media. In this case, a work by the renowned German artist Danger Dan was used, which satirically deals with the German Basic Law and the freedom of art enshrined in it." Taken completely out of context, a disturbing message remains. Haase: "I stand by the democratic Republic of Austria, the rule of law, and its constitutional institutions." It's unfortunate when a representative of the people has to emphasize this.
For the SPÖ, she is an outstanding politician.
Let's return to the praise. The SPÖ says the following about Haase: "Susanne Haase is an outstanding politician who performs her work conscientiously, responsibly, and with great care. Her commitment and enthusiasm for her profession are particularly noteworthy." So it's clear: the clownish city councilor will be able to continue dancing on everyone's nose in the future, while receiving her full salary.
In any case, Haase has hardly made a mark with her policies so far. Her track record fits into a fortune cookie. Her topics as "LGBTQIA spokesperson for the SPÖ Vienna": queer realities of life, diversity management, Pride, etc.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
