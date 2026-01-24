No consequences for Ms. Haase’s foolishness

Her explanation: "The use of background music is a common means of communication on social media. In this case, a work by the renowned German artist Danger Dan was used, which satirically deals with the German Basic Law and the freedom of art enshrined in it." Taken completely out of context, a disturbing message remains. Haase: "I stand by the democratic Republic of Austria, the rule of law, and its constitutional institutions." It's unfortunate when a representative of the people has to emphasize this.