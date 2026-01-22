Europa League
LIVE: Basel narrows the gap thanks to Schuster’s mistake
Salzburg still has a slim chance of reaching the Europa League play-offs. On Thursday, the Bulls celebrated a deserved 3-1 home win over a harmless FC Basel and, with six points now, can at least mathematically hope for a place among the top 24.
The man of the match was Kerim Alajbegovic, who paved the way for the second victory in the seventh game of the league phase with his early goals (4th, 12th). The third goal was scored by Frans Krätzig (35th).
Basel's only goal by Jeremy Agbonifo (56th minute) to make it 1-3 resulted from a defensive error and was not enough to turn the game around. Finally, Salzburg must win at Aston Villa, which already has a ticket to the round of 16, next Thursday (9:00 p.m.) and is also dependent on help from other teams.
Daniliuc slips up
Salzburg owed their good start to a serious mistake by their former player Flavius Daniliuc. Alajbegovic intercepted a slow cross and his shot from around 20 meters into the far corner was deflected. Less than ten minutes later, the technically strong Bosnian team player was on the spot again. First, he left two defenders behind, then he shot from distance again and slammed the ball into the goal via the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-0.
Salzburg controlled the game, with the defense featuring the two young Austrians Tim Trummer and Jonas Schuster hardly breaking a sweat. Basel, coached by former Altach coach Ludovic Magnin, who desperately needed points, failed to get going. The Swiss champions looked conspicuously passive, with veteran midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri failing to make an impact and being substituted at half-time. The home side thwarted any attacking moves with good pressing, and an early ball win led to Krätzig making it 3-0 before the break.
Basel only briefly fought back
It was well deserved, with Sota Kitano (17th minute), Trummer (19th minute) and Krätzig (23rd minute) having already had chances, and Yorbe Vertessen rattling the bar (33rd minute). The result was a triple substitution for Basel at half-time, after which the game petered out somewhat. Schuster's air pocket after a cross from Agbonifo served as a wake-up call, with the bouncing ball rolling into the far corner and giving the visitors a small boost of energy.
However, it was short-lived, as Salzburg took control of the game again and had several more chances to score a fourth goal. Alajbegovic hit the crossbar (62'), goalkeeper Marvin Hitz saved against Soumaila Diabate (68'), and Edmund Baidoo narrowly missed (78'). It was carelessness that did not come back to haunt them, even in a final period of pressure from the visitors.
Red Bull Salzburg – FC Basel 3-1 (3-0)
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 6741, referee Papapetrou (GRE)
Goals: 1-0 (4') Alajbegovic, 2-0 (12') Alajbegovic, 3-0 (35') Krätzig, 3-1 (56') Agbonifo
Salzburg: Schlager – Trummer, Gadou, Schuster, Krätzig – Bidstrup (91. Lukic), Diabate – Kitano (76. Yeo), Alajbegovic (90. Bischoff) – Baidoo (90. Konate), Vertessen (58. Onisiwo)
Basel: Hitz - Vouilloz, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid (89. Cisse) – Bacanin, Leroy (46. Kacuri) - Agbonifo, Shaqiri (46. Koindredi), Traore (46. Ajeti) – Eduardo (72. Soticek)
Yellow cards: Kitano, Agbonifo, Bacanin, Vouilloz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.