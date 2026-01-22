LIVE: Basel narrows the gap thanks to Schuster’s mistake

Daniliuc slips up

Salzburg owed their good start to a serious mistake by their former player Flavius Daniliuc. Alajbegovic intercepted a slow cross and his shot from around 20 meters into the far corner was deflected. Less than ten minutes later, the technically strong Bosnian team player was on the spot again. First, he left two defenders behind, then he shot from distance again and slammed the ball into the goal via the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-0.