Buried in the forest
The Johanna case: Police reveal gruesome details
After a missing persons mystery, investigators found the body of Johanna G. in a forest in southeastern Styria on Tuesday. A Cobra officer is suspected of being responsible for the death of the 34-year-old. Now the police have published a gruesome chronology.
The gruesome confession in the Johanna G. case has been shocking the country since Tuesday. The woman from southeastern Styria had been missing for days, and a Cobra officer came under the investigators' scrutiny. During questioning, he finally confessed to the crime and led the police to the body of the 34-year-old – buried in a forest in southeastern Styria.
Chronology of the bloody deed
The 30-year-old suspect was questioned until late into the night, and on Wednesday morning, the entire chronology of the bloody deed was revealed. The police and public prosecutor's office in Graz informed the media in a joint press conference.
"We are stunned by this crime"
State Police Director Gerald Ortner: "It is now sadly certain that the woman from Tillmitsch who was reported missing is dead. Yesterday afternoon, the accused made a partial confession. The crime leaves us all stunned."
Rene Kornberger from the Styrian State Criminal Investigation Office explains: "On Saturday, January 10, a report was filed. The police then used a ladder to gain access to her apartment in Tillmitsch." Because no one answered the door, the locks were broken open. In addition, the location of her cell phone was tracked.
This inquiry, as well as a chat history between Johanna and a friend, ultimately led to the suspect, with whom she had apparently had several dates. She must have left the apartment spontaneously, as her mother noticed that her dishes were in the sink. Manuel M. was contacted during the night, but denied having anything to do with it. He even claimed that he had not had any contact with Johanna since December.
Searches without results
After the pressure on him increased, he admitted that there had been a meeting, but provided confusing information. Large-scale search operations were launched – at her home in Tillmitsch along the Lassnitz to its confluence with the Sulm and near Kirchberg along the Raab, where her cell phone was last located. It was not until early Tuesday afternoon that the suspect revealed the location where he had hidden her.
"The victim was found buried in the ground, close to the suspect's place of residence," said Kornberger. The exact location of the crime is still unclear – it is believed to be either the apartment or the car. Speculation about a pregnancy must also be clarified by an autopsy.
The 30-year-old has now been taken to Graz-Jakomini prison, says Christian Kroschl (Graz Public Prosecutor's Office): "Today, he will be remanded in custody on suspicion of murder. The investigation is continuing at full speed."
Two stolen service weapons
Manuel M. shared a hobby with the victim: sports. The suspect posted photos of his well-trained body on social media. He had been with the police since 2016 and had been part of the Cobra task force since 2021. As it turned out, he not only had several weapons in his private possession, but also two stolen service weapons at home. "The crime involving a weapon stolen in Halbenrain is being investigated in a separate case," says Kornberger.
Violent crime treated as a missing person case
The violent crime was originally treated as a missing person case. Various platforms – such as Österreich findet euch (Austria finds you) – called for a search for Johanna. Her mother had filed a report last Saturday after she was unable to reach her daughter. Her family could not have anticipated this tragic turn of events.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.