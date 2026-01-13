Vorteilswelt
"Mom is hurt"

Unknown man tries to lure students into his car

Nachrichten
13.01.2026 12:30
The police are currently stepping up surveillance of the school campus in St. Pölten (symbolic ...
The police are currently stepping up surveillance of the school campus in St. Pölten (symbolic image).(Bild: LPD Wien)

On several different days, a number of schoolchildren reported seeing an unknown man outside the Mary Ward School Center in St. Pölten who allegedly tried to lure them into his car. The police have stepped up surveillance and are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the emergency number immediately. 

Parents of children who attend the Mary Ward School Center in St. Pölten are currently very concerned. Within two days, several children were reportedly approached by a man. The police confirmed two reports to the "Krone" newspaper.

The two boys, who attend different schools in the complex, both reported a bald man who tried to lure them into his car and was also said to have been on the school grounds. He promised one child candy and told the other that his mother was injured and he had to take him with him.

Notify the police immediately
The police have confirmed the reports and are currently stepping up their surveillance of the school. At the same time, they are appealing to parents: "Please tell your children that they should report such incidents to a teacher immediately. Then we can respond right away."

Please tell your children that they should report such incidents to a teacher immediately.

Although the two students acted correctly and ignored the man, in both cases they only reported the incident to their parents hours later at home.

The school has also already responded. It is in close contact with the police and is teaching children in class how to deal with such situations correctly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
