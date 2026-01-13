"Mom is hurt"
Unknown man tries to lure students into his car
On several different days, a number of schoolchildren reported seeing an unknown man outside the Mary Ward School Center in St. Pölten who allegedly tried to lure them into his car. The police have stepped up surveillance and are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the emergency number immediately.
Parents of children who attend the Mary Ward School Center in St. Pölten are currently very concerned. Within two days, several children were reportedly approached by a man. The police confirmed two reports to the "Krone" newspaper.
The two boys, who attend different schools in the complex, both reported a bald man who tried to lure them into his car and was also said to have been on the school grounds. He promised one child candy and told the other that his mother was injured and he had to take him with him.
Notify the police immediately
The police have confirmed the reports and are currently stepping up their surveillance of the school. At the same time, they are appealing to parents: "Please tell your children that they should report such incidents to a teacher immediately. Then we can respond right away."
Please tell your children that they should report such incidents to a teacher immediately.
Appell der Exekutive
Although the two students acted correctly and ignored the man, in both cases they only reported the incident to their parents hours later at home.
The school has also already responded. It is in close contact with the police and is teaching children in class how to deal with such situations correctly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.