Sensational news!
Real Madrid fires coach Xabi Alonso
A bombshell in Spain's La Liga: Real Madrid fired coach Xabi Alonso on Monday.
This means that the 44-year-old is already history after just over half a year at Real. As the record champions announced on Monday, the contract was terminated by mutual agreement.
Arbeloa to succe
Alonso, who once played for Real himself, joined the Royal Club in the summer of 2025 after successfully coaching Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga. His successor at David Alaba's club is Alvaro Arbeloa.
Alonso was unable to replicate his success in Germany – he won the double with Leverkusen in 2024 – at his old club. Real are four points behind Barcelona in second place in La Liga. In the Champions League, the Madrid side are only seventh and are in danger of having to go into the play-offs.
A brilliant start, an abrupt end
Alonso's Real initially made a convincing start. After reaching the semifinals of the Club World Cup, they celebrated 13 wins in their first 14 competitive games at the start of this season. It was the best start to a season the Royals had ever had. But it was at his former club Liverpool (0-1) in early November in the Champions League that the downward spiral began for the Basque with his star-studded ensemble.
On Sunday, they suffered a 2-3 defeat against the Catalans in the Spanish Super Cup final. It was the last defeat under Carlo Ancelotti's successor, who was also rumored to have had disagreements with parts of the team. The 44-year-old Alonso's contract with Real would have run until 2028.
With 42-year-old Arbeloa, another former Real professional is taking over the position. The highly decorated former Spanish international (World Cup winner in 2010, European champion in 2008 and 2012) has been coaching the second team since last summer. He will already be on the bench on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey match against second division side Albacete.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.