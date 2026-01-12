Real Madrid fires coach Xabi Alonso

A brilliant start, an abrupt end

Alonso's Real initially made a convincing start. After reaching the semifinals of the Club World Cup, they celebrated 13 wins in their first 14 competitive games at the start of this season. It was the best start to a season the Royals had ever had. But it was at his former club Liverpool (0-1) in early November in the Champions League that the downward spiral began for the Basque with his star-studded ensemble.