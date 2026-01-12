During a speech on inflation, a Red Party politician embarrasses herself

SPÖ: "Parliamentary work involves many side issues"

In response to a question from "Krone," the Vienna SPÖ City Hall Club simply stated that it is absolutely normal "for representatives to work during meetings. Parliamentary work involves many side issues that require attention. In addition, representatives can certainly work and listen at the same time – or take notes on what is being said." Then they pointed the finger at the other parties, saying that this was cross-party behavior and that examples could be found in all factions.