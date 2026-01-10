SPÖ decision falls
Christian Kern ready for an “exciting new year”
While Andreas Babler is campaigning for nationwide approval in his home state, his potential challenger, former Chancellor Christian Kern, is throwing a birthday party in Vienna. Word from there is that Kern is ready for an "exciting new year" and wants to make a decision on the Causa prima in January.
These days, Austria's Social Democrats are particularly reminded of the spring of 2023 and the duel between Andreas Babler and Hans Peter Doskozil for the SPÖ leadership. Once again this week, and especially on Saturday, two men were the focus of attention at the SPÖ in different locations. One had reason to celebrate, the other had to demand pledges of loyalty.
The latter is SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. At a New Year's meeting of the SPÖ party executive with members of the government, which had been scheduled before the publication of the "Krone" poll, Babler gathered his followers around him in Gumpoldskirchen.
Are the red ranks closed?
According to the invitation, which is available to the "Krone," the official purpose of the meeting was to "discuss content and communication measures for the first half of the year." Unofficially, however, it was also about closing the red ranks in time for the party conference on March 7, following rumors of a comeback by Christian Kern.
SPÖ state party leader open to Kern candidacy
The fact that this is not so simple is also underlined by a statement made to the "Krone" by the soon-to-be new Carinthian governor Daniel Fellner. Even before the meeting in Gumpoldskirchen, he assured Babler of his support, but added a caveat: "Christian Kern, Max Lercher, Hans Peter Doskozil, Max Mustermann – no matter who, I will not oppose a candidacy."
Kern to decide in January
For Christian Kern, however, the focus on Saturday was clearly on Vienna. Not because he was particularly surprised by Mayor Michael Ludwig's comments about Andreas Babler, but rather because he was celebrating his 60th birthday in the city center that evening. "Will he run against Babler or not?" was the question on everyone's lips there too.
From the ranks of the red counter-event in Vienna, it was clear to hear that Kern was ready for an "exciting new year of life." And: A well-considered and official answer to the questions of all questions is expected in January. At the meeting of the federal party executive committee on February 13, Kern would then have to win the first vote and convince a simple majority of the 51 executive committee members of his candidacy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
