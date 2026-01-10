The secret report: Final act in the “Pilnacek case”

Conspiracy theories and myths surround the night of his death

Then, in the fall of 2023, came the shocking news. A few hours after a wrong-way drive on the Stockerau expressway in Lower Austria was stopped by the police, Christian Pilnacek was dead. He had drowned in a tributary of the Danube in the Wachau region. Since then, many myths and conspiracy theories have surrounded the death of the meticulous mind and architect of the last major criminal procedure code.

However, the fog surrounding the night of his death on October 20-21 more than two years ago is now clearing, shortly before the start of the U-Committee.

After driving under the influence, he drank half a bottle of Prosecco

Once again, a chronology of events:

At 10:23 p.m., Pil, as he was nicknamed, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 1.44 during a sobriety check.

At 11:41 p.m., his former employee and former girlfriend or roommate of his then partner picks him up from the police station in Tulln.

Once in Wachau, the 60-year-old opens another bottle of Prosecco and drinks about half of it. At 1:07 a.m., he leaves his cell phone in the apartment and goes for another walk.

At 7:30 a.m., his body is found by an excavator operator in a side arm of the Danube near Rossatz that is difficult to access.