Shooting in Minneapolis
New video shows Renee Good’s final moments
This new video has emerged in Minneapolis, showing the situation immediately before the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an officer from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The footage appears to have been taken from the cell phone of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who, according to official statements, opened fire.
The approximately 47-second sequence begins as the officer approaches Good's vehicle and shows the conversation between the woman and her companion. Renee Good, who is sitting behind the wheel, can be heard saying "It's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you." At the same time, her wife is filming the officer with her own cell phone on the street and asking him to show his face.
Did the situation escalate in this way?
Several other voices can be heard on the recording, including instructions from ICE colleagues repeatedly asking Good to get out of the car. Good's wife then goes to the passenger side to get in. Seconds before the shots are fired, she shouts, "Drive, baby, drive!" According to video recordings, Good drives off and several gunshots can be heard. The camera appears to fall to the ground as the vehicle continues driving and eventually crashes into parked cars.
The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain controversial. Federal authorities emphasize that the officer acted in self-defense because Good attempted to endanger the officers with her vehicle. Local authorities and eyewitnesses question this account and are calling for a comprehensive, transparent investigation.
Protests continue in Minneapolis
The incident has sparked widespread protests: Hundreds of people took to the streets again in Minneapolis on Friday to demonstrate against the ICE's actions and the fatal escalation.
According to media reports, hundreds of protests and rallies under the slogan "ICE Out For Good" are also planned nationwide for the weekend. An alliance of civil rights and migrant organizations had called for the protests. According to the organizers, the actions are to be peaceful and directed against increasing violence by immigration authorities and operations in local communities and schools.
According to official reports, the 37-year-old woman who was killed was in her car blocking a street in Minneapolis when an ICE officer approached on foot. The car began to move, whereupon at least two shots were fired. The woman suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
US President Donald Trump has tightened his deportation policy in his second term, which will soon have lasted a year. ICE raids against migrants have regularly led to protests in many democratically governed cities in recent months. An ICE operation has been underway in Minneapolis and St. Paul for several days, involving more than 2,000 federal agents, according to the Department of Homeland Security. According to US media, the US government is expected to significantly increase the presence of federal agents in Minnesota in response to the protests.
Minneapolis wants to stand up to the Trump administration
The Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, maintained his sharp criticism of the immigration agency's operations at a press conference on Friday. ICE brings only bad things to the city – for the local economy, democracy and security. And after what he saw in video footage of the fatal incident, he said it was all the more important that a thorough and transparent investigation be conducted – with the involvement of Minnesota state law enforcement agencies.
The US Attorney's Office had previously decided that only the FBI should lead the investigation into the case. President Trump also said on Friday that they would not cooperate with Minnesota because the local authorities there were corrupt. He described Minnesota's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, as "stupid."
Frey said they would not back down. "As far as the legal mechanisms go, I can assure you that there is potential here that can be exploited."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
