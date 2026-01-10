New video shows Renee Good’s final moments

Did the situation escalate in this way?

Several other voices can be heard on the recording, including instructions from ICE colleagues repeatedly asking Good to get out of the car. Good's wife then goes to the passenger side to get in. Seconds before the shots are fired, she shouts, "Drive, baby, drive!" According to video recordings, Good drives off and several gunshots can be heard. The camera appears to fall to the ground as the vehicle continues driving and eventually crashes into parked cars.