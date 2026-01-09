Bar owner in custody after fatal fire

Sparklers caused the fire

As reported, the fire was probably caused by "sparklers" attached to champagne bottles. One person standing on the shoulders of another may have accidentally set the ceiling on fire with them. Among other things, the investigation is focusing on whether the foam insulation on the basement ceiling complied with fire safety regulations. Even though there are no reports from the municipalities, it is assumed that the statutory fire safety inspections were carried out, said Philipp Hildbrand, head of the Valais Cantonal Fire Service.