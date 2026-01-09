Turnaround in Crans-Montana
Bar owner in custody after fatal fire
Following questioning, the manager of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana is now in custody. The Swiss public prosecutor's office requested custody due to the risk of flight. Forty people died in a fire at the bar on New Year's Eve.
On January 4, it was still reported that the conditions for remand in custody were not currently met. Other criteria such as the risk of reoffending or the risk of collision had also been rejected a few days ago. The bar's manager, Jacques Moretti (49), and his wife Jessica, who is the co-owner, are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily injury, and arson—but she was not arrested.
On Tuesday, the couple had agreed to cooperate "fully" with the Swiss authorities. They said they were "devastated and filled with grief." "Never, truly never in our lives could we have imagined this. This happened in our establishment, and I would like to apologize," said Jessica Moretti. She said her thoughts were with the victims and those struggling with the aftermath of the disaster.
Her husband's pretrial detention must still be confirmed by the court within 48 hours. The Valais public prosecutor's office opened an investigation against the Morettis on Saturday.
Sparklers caused the fire
As reported, the fire was probably caused by "sparklers" attached to champagne bottles. One person standing on the shoulders of another may have accidentally set the ceiling on fire with them. Among other things, the investigation is focusing on whether the foam insulation on the basement ceiling complied with fire safety regulations. Even though there are no reports from the municipalities, it is assumed that the statutory fire safety inspections were carried out, said Philipp Hildbrand, head of the Valais Cantonal Fire Service.
Last inspection in 2019
On Tuesday, the municipal authorities admitted that the last inspection of the bar was in 2019, even though an annual inspection is mandatory. Hildbrand said that many others do not submit reports either, and that inspections in other cantons only take place every five or ten years. In the case of "Le constellation," only one inspection report on the construction of a veranda was received.
Arrest on the day of remembrance
Shortly before the announcement of the remand in custody, a memorial service was held for the 40 victims. A minute's silence was observed at 2 p.m. on Friday. West of Crans-Montana, the Swiss president and many guests from abroad attended a memorial service. The young people just wanted to celebrate and live their dreams, said Valais State Council President Mathias Reynard. Words and silence are not enough, he said; we must also talk about who is responsible for the tragedy. The mayor places the responsibility on the bar operators.
Half of the victims were minors, the youngest was only 14 years old, the oldest 39. In addition, 116 people were injured, many of whom still require intensive care and have a long road to recovery ahead of them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
