Violent detonations
Ukraine: Violent detonations near the EU border
On Thursday night, there were several heavy air strikes in western Ukraine, not far from the EU border. Due to the nature of the detonations and the impacts, there was immediate speculation about the use of the new Russian medium-range missile "Oreschnik" (hazel bush). Shortly afterwards, the Kremlin confirmed the attack.
"The Russian armed forces have carried out a massive strike with ground- and sea-based high-precision long-range weapons against critical objects in Ukraine, including with the medium-range complex 'Oreschnik' and drones," said a statement from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. It was a retaliatory action for the alleged Ukrainian attack on the residence of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Waldai, northern Russia, shortly before the turn of the year.
Retaliation for "terrorist attack" on Putin's residence
After the alleged attack in Valdai, the Kremlin spoke of an attempted terrorist attack. US President Donald Trump also criticized such a strike. Ukraine, for its part, denied that it had launched any attack on the residence. Experts also doubt the credibility of the information presented by Russia.
Ukraine had expected a heavy Russian air strike on Thursday evening. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his evening address: "There is information that there could be a new massive Russian attack tonight." Citizens should watch out for air raid sirens and take refuge in shelters.
Shortly afterwards, the region was shaken by several heavy detonations. Ukrainian military blogs then published alleged videos from the region (see also above) showing six consecutive impacts. Among other things, a critical infrastructure object had been hit, regional governor Maksym Kosyzkyj explained on Telegram.
According to residents, it was like several earthquakes in a row.
"It is not known whether this was an Oreschnik," said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The military must provide information on this. Residents of the region described the loud impacts as many earthquakes in succession. No information was provided about the target. However, the Lviv region is home to the underground gas storage facility in Stryi, which has been the target of Russian attacks on several occasions.
First used in November 2024
According to Russian sources, the new medium-range missile "Oreschnik" was first fired in November 2024 at the southern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. This launch also took place from Kapustin Yar near Astrakhan in southern Russia. According to Ukrainian sources, the six warheads did not contain any explosives at the time. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin spoke of a test and threatened that more would follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.