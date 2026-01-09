Ukraine: Violent detonations near the EU border

According to residents, it was like several earthquakes in a row.

"It is not known whether this was an Oreschnik," said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The military must provide information on this. Residents of the region described the loud impacts as many earthquakes in succession. No information was provided about the target. However, the Lviv region is home to the underground gas storage facility in Stryi, which has been the target of Russian attacks on several occasions.