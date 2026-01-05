Dangerous bacteria discovered in baby food

In December 2025, a safety inspection revealed a technical defect at a Nestlé supplier plant, which resulted in the contamination of an ingredient with the bacterium Bacillus cereus. This bacterium can produce the heat-stable toxin cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting if consumed. Very rarely and in high concentrations, it can lead to more severe courses of illness (incidence <1:100,000). Important: "The toxin does not multiply further in the product and the bacterium itself is killed during the production process", according to the domestic authorities.