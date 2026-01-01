After hole in pond: “Ice bathers, go somewhere else!”

A criticism that Bettina Preinfalk takes very seriously: "The hole could really have been caused by someone else, I can't rule that out. But it is not at all certain that it will freeze over and that is simply a great danger for the children who want to skate there. An old ice skater can judge that correctly, children can't. After all, the pond is up to three meters deep. It is important for us to warn against this. What's more, there's a pool next door in the Feldaist where you can sit in."