Into the new year
ÖFB kickers “in paradise”: how the sporting world celebrated
"Happy New Year", goodbye 2025, welcome 2026 - many stars of the sporting world also had a good start to the new year!
ÖFB kicker Christoph Baumgartner enjoyed the last days of the year "in paradise". The Leipzig legionnaire and his wife Sandrine had a really good time in the Maldives.
Baumgartner and his ÖFB colleagues Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager will be heading to the Algarve camp with RB on Friday. The winter break is over, the World Cup year begins.
Skiing dream couple reunited
US superstar Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated New Year's Eve together with her sweetheart Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. "See you next year," the two wrote on their latest Instagram post. ÖSV hopeful Conny Hütter and ex-ski jumper Sara Marita Kramer had an animalistic approach.
"I love you so much!"
Numerous footballers such as Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo also took the opportunity to publish a post at the end of the year. While the Norwegian wished his followers "a happy new year", the Portuguese thanked his mother: "I love you so much!"
Aria on the slopes
ÖFB legend Andi Herzog was in a good mood. "Quickly conjured up an aria on the piste in the old year. Happy New Year 2026 to you," wrote "Herzerl" with a wink.
Vonn, "Gregerl" and co.
There were year-end reviews from US ski queen Lindsey Vonn, Kelly Piquet, the lady of Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen's heart, and Michael Gregoritsch, whose goal in the 1:1 draw against Bosnia sent the ÖFB team to the World Cup.
Great pictures that make you look forward to more! Nothing stands in the way of an eventful and memorable sporting year in 2026 ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
