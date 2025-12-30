Owners injured
Dog attack: Two Yorkshire Terriers mauled to death
Brutal dog attack on Monday afternoon in Thal near Graz: Two Yorkshire Terriers were mauled to death by two St. Bernards on a meadow. They died in front of their owners, who were also injured in the attack.
It is the horror of every dog owner. It was supposed to be a peaceful outing in the snow - but the walk near the golf course in Thal near Graz ended fatally for the two dogs of a 61-year-old woman. The Yorkshire terriers succumbed to the consequences of a dog attack.
Together with her 85-year-old mother and the dogs on a lead, she was walking along Hardter Straße when two free-running St. Bernards suddenly ran past them from behind. Their owner (66) tried in vain to call out to the two dogs.
St. Bernard dog bit owner in the hand
The massive St. Bernards, aged seven and two and a half years, charged at the two ten-year-old Yorkshire terriers and attacked them. The 61-year-old and her mother tried to protect their little dogs. One of the St. Bernards jumped at the 85-year-old, causing her to fall and injure her hand. A St. Bernard bit her daughter's hand.
The terriers suffered such severe bite wounds during the attack that one of the two animals died on the spot. The second succumbed to its bite injuries a short time later on the way to the veterinary clinic. A witness observed the incident and alerted the emergency services.
It is still unclear whether the St. Bernards got loose or were deliberately let off the lead. An investigation is underway on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.
