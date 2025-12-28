Oberstdorf qualification: Tschofenig third, Prevc wins

ÖSV eagles hunters this year

For Stefan Kraft, who triumphed last year on the Schattenbergschanze in Oberstdorf ahead of Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig, Prevc, Kobayashi and Raimund have been the most stable and best jumpers of the season so far. "You have to say that clearly. But that often doesn't mean anything," emphasized the man from Pongau. In any case, the ÖSV team is traveling to Germany in the underdog role. Defending champion Tschofenig is in crisis after a 34th place in Engelberg - the Carinthian used the Christmas break mainly to look for problems in the inrun and with his equipment.