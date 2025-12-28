Four Hills Tournament
Oberstdorf qualification: Tschofenig third, Prevc wins
Here we go! The ski jumpers start the 74th Four Hills Tournament with today's qualification for the competition in Oberstdorf. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
While the Austrian ski jumpers are still looking for their top form from last season, the Slovenian Domen Prevc and Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan travel as favorites. At the opening competition of the ski jumping spectacle in Oberstdorf on Monday (4.30 pm), the duo will be looking to build on an excellent Olympic winter so far.
With five wins this season and nine podium places in eleven World Cup competitions, Prevc comes to the Allgäu as the superior overall World Cup leader, where the tour starts on Sunday (4.30 pm) with the qualification. The youngest of three ski jumping brothers could make history: Because never before has a pair of brothers won the golden eagle. Peter Prevc was crowned Tour winner in 2015/16, while the then 16-year-old Domen had made his World Cup debut shortly before. A decade later, he could follow in his brother's footsteps.
His biggest opponent could be Kobayashi, who put an end to his streak of five victories in the last competition before the tour in Engelberg. Kobayashi is a "tour specialist", said Kraft about his long-time rival and three-time tour winner (2018/19, 2021/22, 2023/24). The 29-year-old has never finished lower than seventh in the current season, and his experience of nine Tournament starts will also stand him in good stead.
ÖSV eagles hunters this year
For Stefan Kraft, who triumphed last year on the Schattenbergschanze in Oberstdorf ahead of Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig, Prevc, Kobayashi and Raimund have been the most stable and best jumpers of the season so far. "You have to say that clearly. But that often doesn't mean anything," emphasized the man from Pongau. In any case, the ÖSV team is traveling to Germany in the underdog role. Defending champion Tschofenig is in crisis after a 34th place in Engelberg - the Carinthian used the Christmas break mainly to look for problems in the inrun and with his equipment.
After the historic triple victory in 2024/25 with eleven out of twelve possible podium places, expectations are somewhat lower among the red-white-red hopefuls.
