Triumph in Livigno
Strong as a bear! Now “Blacky” also wins the Super-G
Unbelievable, this Marco Schwarz! After his victory in the giant slalom in Alta Badia last week, the first after his comeback, the Carinthian also triumphed in Livigno on Saturday - in the super-G! It was his first victory in this discipline.
Schwarz really delivered in Livigno. The 30-year-old set the fastest time in 1:20.33. Alexis Monney (+0.20 seconds), Franjo von Allmen (+0.25) and Marco Odermatt (+0.29), three of Switzerland's top stars, took the lead. They finished second to fourth. Veteran Dominik Paris completed the top five, 31 hundredths of a second behind.
Kriechmayr and Haaser out
The second best Austrian was Stefan Babinski (+052) in ninth place. Lukas Feurstein (+0.85) finished 13th, Daniel Hemetsberger (+0.93) 15th, Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser were eliminated.
Tension on the chair
"I have to say, sitting on the chair is almost more exciting than skiing down," said Schwarz, who had already started the race in fourth place and had to wait a long time before victory was secured. It felt very fine and the material worked very well. "You have to ski insanely fine on the snow," said the 30-year-old in the ORF TV interview. The start took place at 2,372 m above sea level and the snow was correspondingly dry.
Schwarz has previously finished in the top 10 three times in his career in the super-G and also once on the podium as runner-up in March 2023 at the World Cup final in Soldeu. Odermatt explained that he had expected a bigger gap due to a brakeman. "You never wish for 15, especially in such easy conditions. You knew there wouldn't be many key sections." You could take a better line with a lower number and without tracks in the slope.
"A bunch of mistakes" from Kriechmayr
Livigno was on the Alpine calendar for the first time. After Christmas, the speed faction normally competes in Bormio, but the spectacle on the Stelvio was canceled because the men's Olympic skiing events will be held there in February. For Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser it was a premiere to forget, the last race of the year ended disappointingly for both with a retirement.
"That wasn't good enough. It didn't work out, I also leaned into it. A bunch of mistakes all at once," said Kriechmayr. He actually wanted to set an example and would have liked to have another race straight away to get back on track.
The result:
However, the speed skiers will not continue until mid-January in Wengen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.