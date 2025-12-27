Strong as a bear! Now “Blacky” also wins the Super-G

Tension on the chair

"I have to say, sitting on the chair is almost more exciting than skiing down," said Schwarz, who had already started the race in fourth place and had to wait a long time before victory was secured. It felt very fine and the material worked very well. "You have to ski insanely fine on the snow," said the 30-year-old in the ORF TV interview. The start took place at 2,372 m above sea level and the snow was correspondingly dry.