"Ran there immediately"
Local resident (40) rescues family after car fire
A 36-year-old man's car suddenly caught fire while he was driving in the Mühlviertel region of Upper Austria. The man was able to stop and bring his wife and two small children to safety. At the same moment, local resident Rene Strubreiter rushed to help with a fire extinguisher and prevented even worse.
"It was no big deal for me. I'm just really happy to be able to help," says Rene Strubreiter modestly. The 40-year-old became a Christmas miracle for a family of four on Christmas Day in Hellmonsödt. The 36-year-old dad from Bad Leonfelden noticed smoke suddenly rising from the engine compartment while he was driving. He immediately stopped his car at the next bus stop and brought his wife and two small children to safety in the back seat.
"It stank terribly"
It was precisely at this moment that Strubreiter came out of his garage - where he was working - and noticed the enormous amount of smoke. "I immediately grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran the 100 meters or so to the car. It was already smoking and stinking terribly," the helper describes. The 40-year-old first sprayed under the hood, then opened it and was then able to extinguish the fire completely.
"If I had arrived a minute later, the car would probably have burned out completely. I also bought an expensive fire extinguisher, which paid off in this case," says Strubreiter. When the fire department finally arrived, all they had to do was extinguish the fire and absorb any leaking liquids.
Chocolate and lemonade for the children
But Rene Strubreiter's courageous efforts did not end there. He brought chocolate and lemonade to the children, who were sitting at the bus stop with their mother. The driver's brother finally picked up the family and brought them home safely.
What annoys the helper afterwards is that he was the only one to offer his help: "In the end, a few drivers asked if they should help, but by then everything was already done. At the beginning, everyone just drove past. In a situation like that, especially when there are children involved, you should stop."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
