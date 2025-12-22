The verdict is in
WSG protest after Hartberg game rejected!
TSV Hartberg's 2:1 win against WSG Tirol on December 13 in the 17th round of the Bundesliga will remain in the scoreboard as normal! An application by the Tyroleans to Senate 1 of the league regarding the non-confirmation of the result was rejected, as the league announced in a press release on Monday.
The match was therefore certified as a 2:1 result and three points for the Styrians. WSG are tenth with 21 points, while Hartberg are a sensational fourth with 26 points.
"Substitution carried out in accordance with the law!"
"Senate 1 could not recognize any breach of the rules by the referee team, as the substitution of the player Lukas Fridrikas was carried out in accordance with the IFAB rules," Senate 1 justified its decision.
In the opinion of the Watten team, the substitution was illegal because the Hartberg professional had been sent onto the pitch by the fourth official while the match was still in progress.
Fridrikas first had to adjust parts of his equipment in the course of a triple substitution, which is why his substitution was delayed. The striker then entered the pitch a few seconds later, while the game was still in progress, and seconds later took the penalty that made it 2-1 to Hartberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
