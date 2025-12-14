Ex-Miss reports celebrity host! Police at Martin Ho’s place

Martin Ho's lawyer tells a completely different story

When asked by Krone, Ho's lawyer Nikolaus Rast tells a completely different story: "She threw a plastic bottle at him, the whole thing is an intrigue." The background is that the woman wanted to secure better cards in the custody proceedings for her daughter. "We are relaxed about the investigation," says the celebrity lawyer on behalf of his client. Now - once again - the ball is in the public prosecutor's court. The presumption of innocence applies to Ho.