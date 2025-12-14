"Intrigue" for lawyer
Ex-Miss reports celebrity host! Police at Martin Ho’s place
The dazzling restaurateur Martin Ho has often had to deal with the authorities - but now there was a night-time police operation in his own four (luxury) walls in the heart of Vienna: the celebrity restaurateur is said to have threatened his girlfriend, a former beauty queen, with a firearm! His lawyer speaks of an intrigue ...
Glamour, champagne and politics - the talented Mr. Ho is an integral part of the nightlife of this metropolis of millions. Celebrities and models go in and out with him to this day. Former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is also among his illustrious circle of friends.
Friend of the rich, the beautiful and an ex-chancellor
As the son of Vietnamese immigrants, he came to Vienna at the age of two and founded his first restaurant immediately after graduating from high school at the age of 19. From then on, things took off like a rocket: Pratersauna, the sushi restaurant Dots and the mysterious X-Club, where the Austrian national soccer team recently celebrated their successful World Cup qualification into the early hours of the morning.
But the rise was abruptly halted. Problems with the judiciary and complaints from the Chamber of Labor regarding coronavirus aid, bankruptcies and outstanding wages made for negative headlines. The dazzling entrepreneur then shifted his business to the Arab world.
More precisely, to Dubai, a meeting place for the rich and famous. Now, however, the trendy restaurateur is once again facing serious accusations. This time, however, it's personal - it's about a blue light operation and suspected domestic violence.
Strong accusations in complaint from ex-beauty queen
What is known so far: The police were apparently alerted by Martin Ho's girlfriend (37) from the bedroom at around 11 p.m. on Friday night. The WEGA alarm unit was also called out due to a dangerous threat with a firearm.
We are calmly awaiting the public prosecutor's investigation. Meanwhile, Martin Ho takes care of his business in Dubai.
Bild: Sophie Pratschner
In the feudal rented apartment in the city center, the former beauty queen, ex-Miss Universe and Vietnam, then goes on the record with some intense details: Her still-boyfriend - the couple are separated - threatened to kill her with a (legally owned) firearm and threw objects at her.
Explosive: Their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was also in the apartment at the time. During a search, two handguns and two illegal magazines (more ammunition than authorized by the authorities) were confiscated.
Spent the night in police custody, then charged at large
The 39-year-old was temporarily detained and after spending the night in police custody was released. Martin Ho was also banned from entering, approaching and carrying weapons. This means that he is not allowed to enter the shared home or approach the mother of his third child (two others are from a previous marriage) for the time being.
Martin Ho's lawyer tells a completely different story
When asked by Krone, Ho's lawyer Nikolaus Rast tells a completely different story: "She threw a plastic bottle at him, the whole thing is an intrigue." The background is that the woman wanted to secure better cards in the custody proceedings for her daughter. "We are relaxed about the investigation," says the celebrity lawyer on behalf of his client. Now - once again - the ball is in the public prosecutor's court. The presumption of innocence applies to Ho.
