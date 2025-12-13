Rare animal in Vienna
Why hunters in the Lobau fear this fallow deer
The sighting of a moose in Vienna may have been a false alarm, but this special wild animal in the Lobau is very real: a white fallow deer has been roaming the countryside there for years, causing amazement - and scaring many a hunter.
"Moose discovered by residents in the area of the Panozzalacken-Weg". The excitement over an alleged moose sighting in the Lobau was huge recently. In the end, however, the report turned out to be false. Nevertheless, very special animals live in this natural paradise. Such as a white fallow deer, which was first spotted in 2022, three years ago.
Legend predicts disaster within a year
"Yes, it's really there. Hopefully still there!" says Robert Eichert and the Lobauinfo website. Compared to other hoofed animals, color anomalies are somewhat more common in fallow deer, but they are still rare and more likely to be found in zoos, as they are deliberately shot in the wild - but not by those hunters who know traditions and are perhaps a little superstitious.
To catch sight of the rare white stag, you need one thing above all: luck. Nevertheless, many hunters are still convinced that shooting a white deer means the death of themselves or a family member within a year. A few years ago, when a large population of white fallow deer gathered in northern Hesse in Germany and shooting permits were issued, not a single hunter was willing to hunt them.
Tradition for centuries
Many hunters who spare white deer are simply concerned with tradition. Even in a depiction of the legend of St. Hubertus - the patron saint of hunting - from 1459, the stag in whose antlers a cross appears, leading to the conversion of the previously immoderate hunter and good-for-nothing is white.
The Habsburg Archduke Franz Ferdinand apparently thought little of tradition and superstition. He was an enthusiastic hunter, including in the Lobau region, and on August 27, 1913, despite warnings from his hunting colleagues, he shot a white chamois in Salzburg's Tennengau region, which is still on display in the local House of Nature. On June 28, 1914, he fell victim to an assassination attempt in Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.