Woman killed again
“Foster son” wanted to kill 80-year-old woman in inheritance dispute
Another shocking act of bloodshed against a woman! An 80-year-old woman from Lower Austria was seriously injured by her Polish "foster son", almost 30 years her junior, in an attack with a piece of broken glass. His suspected motive: greed. The wealthy elderly lady apparently did not want to leave him her entire fortune ...
The spiral of violence continues. This time, homicide investigators from the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation were called out. In a community of just under 2000 inhabitants in the district of Bruck an der Leitha, a shocking act of bloodshed took place on Thursday night.
What is known so far: A Polish man almost 30 years younger, a kind of "foster son", brutally attacked an 80-year-old woman after a violent argument in her own home at around 9 pm.
Wealthy victim did not want to bequeath her entire fortune
The background is said to have been a dispute over property or the house. However, the wealthy lady probably did not want to leave him her entire inheritance. After a tussle, the man in his mid-50s apparently grabbed a shard of glass from a broken bottle - and attacked the pensioner with it.
The victim suffered severe cuts and stab wounds to her neck and upper body. Following emergency surgery in hospital, the 80-year-old woman is now in a stable condition. The arrested perpetrator remained silent during initial questioning. He has so far refused to give any details, including his motive.
The eerie series of bloody acts against women thus continues. As reported, a few days after the body of Graz influencer Stefi was found, the ex-boyfriend of Jenni, who had been missing in Vienna for almost eight years, made a horrifying confession. Just like in the Styrian crime thriller, the young woman was strangled and buried in a lonely forest grave.
Monitoring high-risk perpetrators of domestic violence with an ankle bracelet
Violence against women therefore remains a hot topic in Austria. Every year, around 15,000 restraining orders are issued against mostly male partners. In future, at least so-called high-risk offenders are to be monitored electronically with an ankle monitor. Complete monitoring would not be possible, both in terms of personnel costs and constitutional and data protection concerns ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
