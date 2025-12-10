E-cigarettes, pouches
Smokers face numerous tightening measures
In future, nicotine pouches and e-liquids may only be sold in tobacconists; this also applies to hemp, but with a transitional period. Disposable e-cigarettes are to be banned completely. Anyone who discards cigarettes or alternative products in a playground will face higher penalties. Elsewhere, however, there is some relief: tobacco sticks will be easier to sell, which should also help the tax authorities.
The government declares war on disposable e-cigarettes. Parliament decides to tighten up the Tobacco Act on Wednesday. Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer expects the new measures to save a total of 500 million euros over the next five years.
Nicotine pouches only in tobacconists
In future, nicotine pouches will be strictly regulated and only sold in tobacconists. "The economic future of tobacconists is secure," says Othmar Schwarzenbohler, chairman of the tobacconists' association. For him, alternatives are becoming increasingly important sales drivers. They already account for 10 percent of tobacco sales. At the same time, there is also a ban on advertising, as with cigarettes, and increased protection of minors.
Important changes are also coming for "vapers" of e-liquids: A licensing model will integrate the existing distribution structure into the monopoly. Existing specialist stores will receive a 20-year license. A measure against "unregulated parallel markets", according to the head of the monopoly administration Hannes Hofer.
A new regulation is also planned for hemp: After a transitional period of three years, legal "weed" subject to tobacco tax may only be sold in tobacconists. Until 2029, the existing CBD stores may continue to sell hemp products, but only monopoly products and at fixed prices.
A complete ban on disposable e-cigarettes will come from the end of 2026. According to ESPAD 2024, 28% of 15-year-olds regularly use e-cigarettes, many of them disposable models. Cheap, colorful, with sweet flavors like cola or mango - "But disposable e-cigarettes are not a harmless lifestyle product. Many of these devices contain toxic substances such as heavy metals and nicotine salts in high doses and are therefore more addictive than conventional tobacco products. Young people in particular underestimate the risks," says State Secretary Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig.
Disposable e-cigarettes are not a harmless lifestyle product. Many of these devices contain toxic substances.
Staatssekretärin Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig
Bild: Imre Antal
Measures against cigarette butts in playgrounds
Stricter regulations are also coming to playgrounds. In future, it will be forbidden to throw away tobacco products and related products. Littering on the street is already prohibited and will result in fines, but there will be higher penalties for littering on playgrounds.
However, smoking will not be banned. However, municipalities have the option of enacting additional protective measures, such as a complete ban on smoking in playgrounds. The issue was already on the agenda in the last government, but the coalition was unable to reach an agreement.
Terea sticks probably soon in Austria
The simpler approval of tobacco heater sticks has also been decided. Only one model (Heets) is currently approved in Austria, but the newer "Terea" version is already available in all neighboring countries. Many smokers therefore travel abroad, which leads to high revenue losses for the state. In future, from 2026, a simple notification (with a 6-month deadline) will be sufficient, which could result in additional products being available on the shelves of tobacconists next year. The state can hope for additional revenue of 80 million euros (including VAT) per year, which previously flowed abroad.
