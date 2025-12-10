Smokers face numerous tightening measures

Terea sticks probably soon in Austria

The simpler approval of tobacco heater sticks has also been decided. Only one model (Heets) is currently approved in Austria, but the newer "Terea" version is already available in all neighboring countries. Many smokers therefore travel abroad, which leads to high revenue losses for the state. In future, from 2026, a simple notification (with a 6-month deadline) will be sufficient, which could result in additional products being available on the shelves of tobacconists next year. The state can hope for additional revenue of 80 million euros (including VAT) per year, which previously flowed abroad.