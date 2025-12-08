The changes made to the US strategy are "largely in line" with Russia's view, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also explained on Russian state TV channel Rossiya. Putin's most important man for the USA, Kirill Dmitriev, smugly declared "EU bureaucrats" to be enemies of "freedom of expression" - without mentioning that censorship is the order of the day in Russia.

"The EU is under attack from all sides. Russian warmongers are teaming up with American tech executives and anti-European MAGA politicians. It seems as if the EU is the last bastion of sanity in a sea of lies, propaganda and corruption where only the law of the jungle applies," explained geopolitics expert Janis Kluge.